Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Insider Sells $360,203.84 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $360,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Daffan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.1 %

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.14. The company had a trading volume of 657,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.60. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $238.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 63.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

