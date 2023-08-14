VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Increased to C$9.25 by Analysts at Cormark

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$5.75 to C$9.25 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on VerticalScope from C$9.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares downgraded VerticalScope from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
About VerticalScope
VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.
