Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Up 3.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.9% during trading on Monday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $41.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as high as $34.86 and last traded at $34.81. Approximately 2,490,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 4,666,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VRT. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vertiv from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Vertiv alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VRT

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 20,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $698,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,816,555.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,916,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $63,581,052.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,793,083.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $698,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,816,555.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,496,348 shares of company stock worth $842,690,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 2.2% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Vertiv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Vertiv by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vertiv by 1.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.