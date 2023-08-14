Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Down 5.6%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.73 and last traded at $16.98. 103,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 668,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VERV. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.08% and a negative net margin of 3,534.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2000.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERV. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 362.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 56.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,259,000 after purchasing an additional 915,090 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,578,000 after purchasing an additional 668,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 36.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,985,000 after buying an additional 587,863 shares during the period.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

