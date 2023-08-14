VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $2,595,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.71. 1,247,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,513,774. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VICI. BNP Paribas began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

