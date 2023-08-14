Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM):

8/14/2023 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $47.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $35.00.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 200,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,597. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96.

Get Viper Energy Partners LP alerts:

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 128.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.