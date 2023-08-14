Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.60.

VRDN opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.89. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.01). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.39% and a negative net margin of 13,462.86%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Lara Meisner sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $63,577.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,643 shares of company stock worth $121,461 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

