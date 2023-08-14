VVS Finance Price Down 3% Over Last Week (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VVS Finance has a market cap of $90.39 million and approximately $236,793.12 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 74,150,028,997,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,948,429,774,130 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

