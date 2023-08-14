Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 5,982 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $22,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.70. 1,605,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,233. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.72.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.