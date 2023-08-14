Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 7,605 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Medtronic by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1,041.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $167,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $767,059 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $83.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

