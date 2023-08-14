Wade G W & Inc. Buys 1,803 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after buying an additional 2,085,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

PEP stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $184.34. 912,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,661,290. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $253.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

