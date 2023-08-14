Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank increased its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Accenture Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.36 on Monday, hitting $312.41. 593,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,501. The stock has a market cap of $207.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.44 and a 200-day moving average of $289.54. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

