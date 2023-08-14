Wade G W & Inc. Has $42.49 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.6% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $42,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $292,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,038 shares of company stock worth $8,460,839 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $155.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,282. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $367.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.