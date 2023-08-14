Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

In related news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $231,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPK

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $113.81 on Monday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $105.79 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.