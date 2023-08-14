Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 113,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $358,105,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 17,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $91.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $97.68.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

