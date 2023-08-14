Wendy’s’ (WEN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.28.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $561.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Wendy’s by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

