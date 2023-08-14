Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.99

Shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 24697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.70 to C$1.35 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Trading Up 1.0 %
Western Forest Products Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 250.00%.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Forest Products
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.