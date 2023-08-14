Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.99

Shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 24697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.70 to C$1.35 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$316.75 million, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

