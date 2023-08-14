Windle Wealth LLC Acquires 1,246 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Windle Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison comprises 4.5% of Windle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,794,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 55,756 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,238,000 after buying an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $318,245,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.1 %

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.80. The stock had a trading volume of 282,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.18.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ED shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

