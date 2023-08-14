Windle Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Windle Wealth LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 3.9% of Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.71. 218,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,162. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.