Windle Wealth LLC Has $5.54 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Windle Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 4.1% of Windle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707,074 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.25. 6,371,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,476,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

