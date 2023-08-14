Winmark Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

Winmark has raised its dividend by an average of 41.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Winmark Price Performance

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $373.00 on Monday. Winmark has a 1 year low of $206.37 and a 1 year high of $378.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $353.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 72.56% and a net margin of 47.92%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,250.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WINA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,964,000 after buying an additional 15,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Winmark by 18.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Winmark by 856.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Winmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Winmark by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

