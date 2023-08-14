Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 670 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,029,697,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $35.38 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

