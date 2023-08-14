WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.08

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.08 and last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 103093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.12.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $818.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.86.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

