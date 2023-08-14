WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 111,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 49,436 shares.The stock last traded at $46.58 and had previously closed at $46.93.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $601.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.