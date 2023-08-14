Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Trading Down 21.9%

Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF – Get Free Report) was down 21.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 20,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 37,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.48.

About Wolfden Resources

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, gold, silver, and sulphide deposits. Its flagship project is the Rice Island project that covers 2,611 hectares of land located in the Snow Lake-Flin Flon greenstone belt, Manitoba.

