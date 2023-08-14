Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 164.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,143 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $19,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Up 1.2 %

Workday stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.19. The stock had a trading volume of 159,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,097. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $240.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of -222.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Workday from $247.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $1,094,085.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,804,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.