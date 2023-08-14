Wrapped Everscale Price Reaches $0.0593 on Top Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $70.00 million and $69,950.05 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,092,113,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,092,055,963 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.0601955 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $30,985.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

