Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZLAB. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $75.00 to $62.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Zai Lab stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $53.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,548,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,254,000 after purchasing an additional 430,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

