111 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 108.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,865 shares of company stock valued at $20,573,670 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $476.45 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $517.30. The company has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $476.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

