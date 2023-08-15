11,714 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.36. 445,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,923. The firm has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $397.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total transaction of $77,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,534 shares in the company, valued at $594,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total transaction of $77,518.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,534 shares in the company, valued at $594,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,420 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

