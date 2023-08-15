1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $80.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,885,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,919. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average is $81.71. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2118 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

