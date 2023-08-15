1834 Investment Advisors Co. Boosts Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 118.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,534 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 151,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

View Our Latest Report on HBI

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.