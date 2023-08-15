1834 Investment Advisors Co. Invests $436,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $112.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.50.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

