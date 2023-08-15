1834 Investment Advisors Co. Purchases Shares of 15,382 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $899,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 55,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 30,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,860. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.01. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.