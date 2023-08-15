1inch Network Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One 1inch Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000979 BTC on popular exchanges. 1inch Network has a total market capitalization of $294.11 million and $33.48 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1inch Network has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1inch Network Profile

1inch Network launched on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,238,987 tokens. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

