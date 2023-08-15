21,035 Shares in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Robert Half by 32.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 28.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Robert Half by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Robert Half by 55.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Robert Half in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $74.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,280. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $89.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Robert Half’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

