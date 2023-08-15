25 LLC Buys New Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

25 LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE:CNI traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.73. 171,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.87. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5996 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.