25 LLC Makes New $110,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. American Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,178,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,793,000 after acquiring an additional 66,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 540,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,761. The stock has a market cap of $251.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

