25 LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

25 LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA VTES traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $99.97. 5,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,298. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.30. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.68 and a twelve month high of $101.95.
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.221 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.
