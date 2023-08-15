25 LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.3% of 25 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,651 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.20. 106,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.04.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.