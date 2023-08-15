25 LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

25 LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 971.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 862,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,207,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.06. 19,160,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,163,621. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $370.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.56.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

