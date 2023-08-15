3,785 Shares in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Acquired by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 540.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Sight Sciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 12.97 and a quick ratio of 12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup cut Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sight Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGHT

Sight Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.