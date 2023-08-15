39,372,263 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,372,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 5.18% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $407.92. 1,944,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,334. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $408.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.26. The company has a market cap of $326.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

