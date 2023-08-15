4,439 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $175.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

