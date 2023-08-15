6,651 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) Acquired by SWS Partners

SWS Partners bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESML. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,096,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,421,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 143,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

