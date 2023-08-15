ABBC Coin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.98 Million (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. ABBC Coin has a market capitalization of $64.01 million and $6.98 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001068 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.
ABBC Coin Coin Profile
ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,421,546,842 coins. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation.
ABBC Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using US dollars.
