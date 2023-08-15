Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,217 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.9% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $56,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $16,271,874,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,404. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.90. The company has a market capitalization of $183.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

