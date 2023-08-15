Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Short Interest Down 16.1% in July

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 856,100 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.
Shares of ABCM opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. Abcam has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $25.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68.
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
