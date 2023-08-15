Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Short Interest Down 16.1% in July

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 856,100 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Abcam

Abcam Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Abcam by 198.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 17.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 161,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 48.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABCM opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. Abcam has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $25.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Featured Stories

