Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 332100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Abcourt Mines Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$17.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38.
Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Abcourt Mines had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 166.55%. The business had revenue of C$6.23 million during the quarter.
Abcourt Mines Company Profile
Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.
