abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 165 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 175 ($2.22) to GBX 165 ($2.09) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SLFPF. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 213 ($2.70) to GBX 177 ($2.25) in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 80 ($1.01) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of abrdn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of abrdn from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 215 ($2.73) to GBX 200 ($2.54) in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $171.71.
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
